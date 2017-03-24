Namibia: Call It Quits, President Pohamba

editorial

JUST who is forcing our elder statesman, President Hifikepunye Lucas (aka Kandishishi) Pohamba, out of his retirement slumber? The poor man could not wait to leave political and governmental office two years ago. But what is left of his good name is in danger of dissolving if he keeps being thrust into the public arena to make speeches.

He might be right about Swapo losing its ideology, but surely Pohamaba is the wrong person to teach aspiring political leaders about getting things done.

And to claim he did not know the country was in serious crisis is nothing short of confirmation that he has been sleeping at the wheel, and did not notice many people wishing him good riddance, even as his second term as President was starting.

Please leave the old man to sit on the porch of his N$40-million state-funded retirement home in Auasblick and watch the sun set every day and dream about all he should have done, but did not.