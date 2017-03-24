South Africa: There Is No Poetry in the Black Person's Burden

opinion

In moments of weakness, I wish for an easier life, a nicer disposition, and skin colour that carries less responsibility. All these are interlinked - an angry black person seems destined to live a difficult life, forever trying to affirm our rights and place in society. In the wake of the racist incident at a Spur restaurant and Helen Zille's colonialism-praising tweets, it is apparent that society has the expectation that countering racism and white privilege remains black peoples' burden. That Mmusi Maimane is facing the biggest test of his political career because of someone else's doing is the best demonstration of this.

Take up the White Man's burden--

Ye dare not stoop to less--

Nor call too loud on Freedom

To cloke your weariness;

By all ye cry or whisper,

By all ye leave or do,

The silent, sullen peoples

Shall weigh your gods and you.

Rudyard Kipling' hymn to US imperialism, The White Man's Burden

I once kicked a white man's van during a heated altercation in the street. My mother has an ailment with her legs and therefore struggles to get into my car. So I delayed reversing out of the parking bay the man was waiting...