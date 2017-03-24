Uganda: MPs Want Police Leaders Shuffled

Parliament — Calls for new blood in the leadership of the police were sounded in Parliament yesterday with three MPs saying changes must be made in light of the rising number of unsolved murders.

Mr Gilbert Olanya (Shadow minster for defence and security), Theodore Ssekikubo (NRM, Lwemiyaga) and Robert Centenary (FDC, Kasese Municipality) argue that the current top leaders of the force have been in the job for so long and no longer have anything new to offer.

"We have never seen a serious reshuffle in the police yet we see routine reshuffling in the UPDF. The IGP has been in that position for long. New leaders will come with new tricks on how to ensure security," Mr Olanya said.

Gen Kale Kayihura, a military officer, was appointed Inspector General of Police in 2005. A fairly large proportion of senior officers in the force have been around for as long or even more years.

"The country is in fear and people are in disarray and no longer know who to trust with their security," Mr Olanya said.

The MPs' call was made during a press conference organised at Parliament to condemn last Friday's assassinations of former Assistant Inspector of General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his driver Godfrey Mambewa and bodyguard Kenneth Erau.

They questioned the failure by government to make public reports of investigations into the different murders that have taken place in the country since 2012.

"We demand those reports. Even if they are not convincing, let people at least know what happened," Mr Olanya said.

The legislators said they are compiling a list of people who have been killed in a similar manner in Uganda over the years as part of efforts to compel government to avail the investigation reports.

In the aftermath of the Kaweesi killing, President Museveni publicly criticised the police, which he said has been infiltrated by criminals and asked Gen Kayihura to clean it up.

"Witnesses who should help instead are victimised and now run to me at State House for protection," the President said.

Mr Centenary, said there is laxity in the police force because those in leadership have taken to political policing as opposed to protecting citizens.

Mr Ssekikubo said the President should come out and reassure Ugandans about their security. He also questioned the logic of installing security cameras in the city when we have failed to manage the street lights.