23 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland Teacher Arrested for Impersonating President Silaanyo

A man said to be a teacher in Hargeisa has been arrested by Somaliland police for impersonating President Ahmed Mohamed Silaanyo, police have confirmed. The Hargeisa Police Chief said in a press conference on Thursday that the man had registered himself using the full names of President Silaanyo.

The teacher is registered in the E-Dahab money transfer system as Ahmed Mohammud Mohamed Silaanyo. Police got access of his E Dahab details after he sent money via mobile phone.

Police had ordered for him to pay fuel via mobile when they realise he was using similar official and nickname of the Somaliland President. Social media has gone buzz with the story.

He is still been interrogated by police as he awaits to be produced to a court to answer charges of impersonification. According to police the teacher's real name is different from what he registered with in the money transfer system.

He is said to have been impersonating the President for 5 years.

