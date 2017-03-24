Kenya: Education CS Hits Out At Fake Degree Perpetrators

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has vowed to ensure that people using fake university degree papers are unearthed.

Addressing principals at All Saints Cathedral Anglican in Nairobi, Dr Matiang'i lashed out at those who want to assume leadership roles by irregularly acquiring academic qualifications.

"There is no human being in his right mind who can fake papers and then ask to lead people," he said.

Dr Matiang'i said the ministry will rein in on academic miscreants in an effort to promote integrity.

"We are having a massive level of corruption in this country because we allowed it. This problem began in the education sector when we started allowing people to seek jobs using fake papers."

The awarding of degrees stood out in an audit report done this year that sought to highlight the blight that is afflicting the industry.

The report released in February also indicated that some staff were being promoted without merit, with certificates from universities not recognised by the Commission for University Education.

He urged the principals to be at the forefront in instilling virtues.

The CS also challenged them to take responsibility for failures in their institutions.

He announced that the crafting of the Basic Education Act and the launch of the Kenya School of Education, where principals will be trained, are afoot.