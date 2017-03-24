Uganda: Team Kenya Off to Uganda As Kampala Bursts Into Life

Kenya's team to the IAAF World Cross Country Championships leaves for Kampala on Friday confident they have had adequate training and are ready for the global contest at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

"Team Kenya" head coach Juma Ndiwa exuded confidence that the 30-member squad would win both individual and team honours on African soil.

Speaking at St Marks' Teachers' Training College in Kigari, Embu County, Ndiwa hailed the unity and team spirit among the group saying it would be a major ingredient in their assault on the gold medals.

"We are optimistic of a win. The unity is there and the morale is high. For the past four weeks, we have prepared well and what is remaining is going to Uganda and compete. We will give our best shot," he said.

Women's defending champion Agnes Tirop, who was plagued with injury last season, said she was ready to defend her title.

"As a world cross country champion, you're supposed to defend your title. That is what I intend to do and I will try my best. The training has been good and I have prepared well. I leave the rest to God," said Tirop, a staunch Catholic.

Tirop will also be buoyed by the nostalgic memories of the Kampala where she won the African Cross Country Championships with the junior team in 2014 and helped her counterparts scoop the team gold.

She said the rich squad consisting of national women champion Irene Cheptai, 1,500 metres Olympic champion Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon, Lillian Kasait, World 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng and Africa 10,000 metres champion Alice Aprot had the capacity to improve on 2015 team outing in Guiyang, China, where they won team silver.

"We are glad that everyone is in great form and there are no injuries. We know that there will be a challenge from the Ethiopians and naturalized Kenyans but we are not afraid," she said.

Team captain Leonard Komon said there was a great urge to remain on top of the world and were raring to go.

WE MEAN BUSINESS

"We are united and going for a win. In cross country, we must be united. We are telling other teams that we mean business and we are going for a win," said Komon, who is also the current recorder holder of the 10 and 15 kilometre road races.

The team departs Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 3:30pm for Entebbe.

Over 2,000 guests are expected in Kampala for the afternoon of cross country running that will start at 2pm with the mixed relay race.

The championships' media director Norman Katende said besides the 557 athletes, 155 journalists have been accredited to cover the events with 172 members of the "IAAF family" and 220 officials also accredited.

Kampala's Imperial Royale and Africana hotels have been designated for athletes.