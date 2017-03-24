Gambia: Champions League - Ports Could Bounce Back - As CAF Investigates Vita Club

There's a thin chance of Gambia club Ports Authority being reinstated to the Caf Total Champions League, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Ferry Boys suffered a booting from the continent's most prestigious club competition after losing to Democratic Republic of Congo's AS Vita Club 3-1 on aggregate.

However, Vita's victory is considered contentious with Ports accusing The Dolphins of fielding an ineligible player. Francisco Obama Ondo, the player in question -goal scorer of both goals in Banjul and Khinsasa - who is said to have falsified his documents is not 26 as he claims.

Caf's competition committee is now subjecting to study Ports' allegations to establish whether or not the claims are true ahead of the Champions League draws.

Ports though have been drawn temporarily with Sudanese outfit Al Hilal Obayed in the Confederation Cup play-offs.

Speaking to Foroyaa Sport from outside the country with Ports still to touch down in Gambia, coach Alagie Sarr, said of the current situation: 'Caf is looking at the appeal before the draws for the Champions League are held. We are put in the last 16 of the Confederation Cup temporarily. If the appeal goes through, we are expected to be taken back to Caf Champions League and they Vita Club go the other way round -take our place.'

This not the first time the DR Congo outfit is being probed by Caf after they also got thrown out of last year's competition for a similar reason with the same player issue.

Should the Confederation of African Football pass the verdict in Ports' favour, it will then mean gaffer Alagie Sarr could still pursue his dreams of being the first coach to qualify a Gambian club in the group stage of the Champions League.