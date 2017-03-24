Gambia: 30th 'December Attackers' Appeal Struck Out

The appeal court in Banjul yesterday, 22 March, 2017 struck out the criminal appeal case involving Captain Abdoulie Jobe and 5 other soldiers. The appellants were granted presidential pardon while their appeal was still before the court presided over by Justices Awa Bah, Jaco A. Dada and A Orifowomo.

The appellants are Captain Abdoulie Jobe, Lt Sarjo Jarju, Captain Buba Bojang, Lt Amadou Sowe, Lt Buba Sanneh, and Private Modou Njie.

When the case was mentioned S. Kenedy Attorney for the 2nd,3rd,5th and 6th appellants informed the court that they have filed a notice of abandonment dated 17 March, 2017 pursuant to rule 50 of the court of appeal act.

Barrister Kenedy further told the court that the notice is in respect to all the appellants. "You didn't enter representation for all of them how come the notice is for all of them?", asked Justice Bah.

Lawyer Kenedy responded that the lawyers for the 1st and 4th appellants endorsed the notice and the appellants appended their signatures on it as well.

Consequently, he urged the court to strike out the appeal. There was no objection from State counsel Olimatou Danso.

In their ruling, the panel of three judges headed by Justice Awa Bah unanimously struck out the appeal.

It would be recalled that the four appellants together with two other convicts faced up to 14 charges, ranging from treason to security offences.

The five-member court martial comprising a president and four other members, who were senior officers from GAF, held proceedings from 5 February to 30 March, 2015 at the Officers' Training Centre, Fajara Barracks outside the glare of the media.

Lieutenant Colonel Sarjo Jarju was discharged on one count but sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on one count, 20 years imprisonment on one count, life imprisonment on 3 counts and to death on one count.

Captain Amadou Sowe was sentenced to life imprisonment on two counts.

Lieutenant Buba Sanneh was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on one count, 20 years imprisonment on one count, life imprisonment on 4 counts and to death on one count.

Private Modou Njie received life imprisonment on one count and death on two counts.