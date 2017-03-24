Gambia: Police Finds Corpse Buried Without Post Morten

Tujereng Police officers, on Friday, 17 March 2017, found the corpse of a woman in virgin land at Tujereng, near Jah Oil. According to family members, the corpse was found along the route she uses when going to the river to buy fish.

One of the relatives, Ebrima Jarju, and a resident of Brusubi, yesterday, told Foroyaa that Sohna Bojang was found dead but they are yet to know the reason behind her sudden dead.

He explained that on that fateful day, her husband, Omar Badjie, had gone to work when the police notified the Alkalo that the corpse of a woman was found and anyone who had not seen his wife or mother can go to Tujereng Police Station.

According to Jarju, the son of the deceased, Ebrima Badjie, told their family members that his mother did not return home since she went out to buy fish and he then called his father to inform him. He added that the father asked his son to go to Tujereng station and enquire.

"Upon arrival at the station, he was shown a picture which he could not identify as his mother and he and the police alongside with his father went to the Mortuary at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul where they were shown the deceased and then the boy recognised that it was his mother," he disclosed.

However, he said on Sunday, 19 March, her corpse was given to them for burial but no post postmortem documents were given to them as to what had resulted to her death.

He further said their family members visited the said place where the body, her shoes, shirt and beads were found. He concluded by calling on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of death of their loved one. "We do not know how, why and what happened to her and is the doctors who should give a report on whether she was sick or not," he stressed.

Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Inspector Foday Conta, was contacted to shed light on the incident but he said he was not aware of it but promised to find out and get back to this reporter.