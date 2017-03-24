Uganda: USA Field Team in Kampala After Nairobi Snub

USA's athletics team arrived in Kampala on Tuesday night for Sunday's IAAF World Championships even after US Track and Field association said they would not field a team at the IAAF World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in July citing security concerns.

Athletes from Lebanon and Sri Lanka were also expected in Kampala as the global biennial event nears.

The tournament hashtag #IAAFKampala2017 is steadily trending on Twitter but "Team Uganda" is yet to feel that buzz as the hosts are still in camp in Kapchorwa.

Coach Benjamin Longiross and his charges will leave camp for Kampala on Friday .