23 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda: USA Field Team in Kampala After Nairobi Snub

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

USA's athletics team arrived in Kampala on Tuesday night for Sunday's IAAF World Championships even after US Track and Field association said they would not field a team at the IAAF World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in July citing security concerns.

Athletes from Lebanon and Sri Lanka were also expected in Kampala as the global biennial event nears.

The tournament hashtag #IAAFKampala2017 is steadily trending on Twitter but "Team Uganda" is yet to feel that buzz as the hosts are still in camp in Kapchorwa.

Coach Benjamin Longiross and his charges will leave camp for Kampala on Friday .

Uganda

Crime in the City - Satellites 'Better' Than CCTV Cameras

If the city suburb of Kulambiro was covered by street cameras, the thugs who killed police spokesman Andrew Felix… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.