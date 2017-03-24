23 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Fuel, Food Shortage Deepens in Sudan's El Gezira

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Gezira — The acute shortage of fuel in El Gezira state and its various localities has exacerbated coupled with severe shortage of essential goods which coincided with the wheat harvest season in El Gezira and El Managel.

The severe shortage has extended to the Red Sea and Kadugli in South Kordofan which are suffering of a complete lack of bread, fuel and water.

The fuel crisis has paralysed movement in the Red Sea and El Gezira, while hundreds of vehicles have parked in front of fuel stations. Quarrels have erupted between owners of private and public vehicles, anxious to get their fuel needs.

Port Sudan is also suffering a severe shortage of fuel. Abdullah Musa of the leadership of the Beja Congress said he could not get out of his vehicle due to the lack of fuel yesterday.

Abdullah pointed out that some stations turned off the lights at night and closed the entrances in a reference that there is no fuel.

Last November, the government partially lifted fuel and electricity subsidies which resulted in raising the fuel prices by about 30 per cent.

Sudan

11 Eritreans Released From Traffickers in Eastern Sudan

Police in Sudan's eastern state of Kassala have released 11 people, including a young girl, from a human trafficking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.