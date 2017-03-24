Sudan: Fuel, Food Shortage Deepens in Sudan's El Gezira

El Gezira — The acute shortage of fuel in El Gezira state and its various localities has exacerbated coupled with severe shortage of essential goods which coincided with the wheat harvest season in El Gezira and El Managel.

The severe shortage has extended to the Red Sea and Kadugli in South Kordofan which are suffering of a complete lack of bread, fuel and water.

The fuel crisis has paralysed movement in the Red Sea and El Gezira, while hundreds of vehicles have parked in front of fuel stations. Quarrels have erupted between owners of private and public vehicles, anxious to get their fuel needs.

Port Sudan is also suffering a severe shortage of fuel. Abdullah Musa of the leadership of the Beja Congress said he could not get out of his vehicle due to the lack of fuel yesterday.

Abdullah pointed out that some stations turned off the lights at night and closed the entrances in a reference that there is no fuel.

Last November, the government partially lifted fuel and electricity subsidies which resulted in raising the fuel prices by about 30 per cent.