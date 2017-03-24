Sudan: Education Deteriorating in North Darfur Camp

Kutum — The displaced of Camp Kassab of Kutum locality in North Darfur complain of the deterioration of the educational process in the camp, as well as a high school dropout rate among the pupils.

One of the camp Sheikhs told to Radio Dabanga that there are four basic and higher secondary schools in the camp with more 5,000 students and more than 130 teachers.

He said the schools are facing a severe shortage of teachers, seating material, classrooms, booklets and schoolbooks, as well as lack of drinking water sources.

He explained that the pupils are sitting on the ground and stones.

The Sheikh of camp Kassab spoke of a high dropout rate among the students, where about 90 students have dropped out of school during this year.

He attributed the school dropout rate to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the camp and the inability of families to meet their obligations and expenses of their children in schools.

He appealed to the humanitarian organisations and government agencies to build classroom with fixed material, fence schools and provide teachers, this in addition to the provision of drinking water sources in the schools.