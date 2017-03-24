Sudan: Homes, Food Stocks Destroyed in Two Darfur Fires

Saleia / Garsila — About 80 homes and large quantities of agricultural crops and food stocks have been destroyed in two separate fires that broke out in Darfur on Tuesday.

The first fire that broke out at Saleia in East Darfur destroyed more than 70 houses, along with food and agricultural crops.

Another fire broke out at camp Jabelein in Garsila in Central Darfur. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that it caused the destruction of eight shelters and food stocks that belonged to internally displaced people.

The affected appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to speed up their relief because they are living in the open without shelter, cover or food.