23 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: One Dead, 26 Infected With Cholera in Sudan's El Gedaref

El Gedaref — A health source in El Gedaref state reported that one person has died and 26 others are infected with cholera. The medic told Radio Dabanga that on Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern El Galabat registered a death and four cases of infection at El Saraf El Ahmar, while El Mahalla has registered two cases of the disease.

The health professional said the cholera has spread to Gireisha locality where Tabarak Allah area has registered 20 cases on Tuesday.

He appealed to the state government to make more efforts on environmental sanitation so as to avoid the increase in infection rates.

The MP of Constituency 23 of eastern El Galabat in the Legislative Council of El Gedaref, Ahmed Mohamed Nouruldin, reported the death of two people, one of them a 12-year-old boy and an elderly woman in El Saraf El Ahmar area.

He called on the authorities to urgently intervene to contain and curb the disease. He pointed out that the health centre of the area can no longer accommodate the increasing number of patients. He expressed surprise that no visit by a delegation from the Ministry of Health has been made to find the conditions of patients in the area.

