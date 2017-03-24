Kenya: On Whether Moi University Should Offer Law Degrees, Let Reason Prevail

editorial

A raging controversy over whether or not Moi University is eligible to offer law degrees raises questions about who has the final authority in approving programmes in the institutions of higher learning. Early this week, the Council for Legal Education (CLE) stopped the university from offering law degrees, saying it has not met the requirements.

The institution, in turn, accused the council of overreaching itself since the matter is the subject of litigation in the Court on Appeal. On this score, the university is right as it went to court in 2015 to challenge a similar order by the council and the judges overturned it. The council challenged the High Court ruling in the Appeal Court and the matter is still pending. This raises the question: since the council is the appellant in this case, why didn't it wait for the court's decision instead of issuing another order that is clearly sub judice?

Equally, the silence of the Commission of University Education, the body with overall authority to assess, approve or reject degree programmes, is curious.

Hapless law students who have already paid fees are busy in class with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over them as to whether their degrees will be recognised. We hope the court will pronounce itself on the matter quickly enough to end the anxiety. For now, the CLE must let the court process run its full course.