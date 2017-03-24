Kenya: MKU to Offer Maritime, Transport Logistics Course

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has been allowed by Kenya Maritime Authority to offer certificate and diploma courses in maritime and transport logistics based on the curriculum developed by the authority.

"The audit report revealed that most of the requirements are in place plus all the physical infrastructure for conducive learning," said KMA corporate secretary and head legal services Jane Otieno in a letter to the university on behalf of Director General Cosmas Cherop dated March 20.

Ms Otieno went on: "However a number of concerns were raised, particularly lack of learning materials and inadequate maritime lecturers."

She said that given the institution will be rolling out the curricula for the first time, the accreditation process will continue.

"The implementation of the audit teams' recommendation will be reviewed by the authority in subsequent monitoring and evaluation audits," added Ms Otieno.

In December last year, the institution applied to KMA for accreditation to offer the courses at its Mombasa campus.

KMA has since advised the university to procure adequate learning resource materials such as current books and journals used in the shipping and logistics industry.

The University should also subscribe to online portal as a platform for students to access international maritime, shipping and logistic learning materials.

MKU will also be expected to have partnership and collaboration with local and international universities and colleges offering maritime related courses.

"It is important for the university to join membership with professional bodies in the maritime, shipping, logistics and oil and gas sectors to keep abreast with the current trend in the sector," said the authority.