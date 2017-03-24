Kenya: Chavakali Stun Kenyan Champs Bungoma in Rugby

Chavakali High on Friday stunned national champions Bungoma High School 15-10 in a Pool A rugby 15s as the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Western Region Term One Games started in Mumias.

In another Pool A match, former regional champions St Peter's Secondary School, Mumias mauled Nambale Secondary School 23-0. St Peter's, touched down thrice via Chitayi Omito, Cedrick Odanga and Collins Okweto, but failed to convert to take a 15-0 half time lead at their school backyard.

DEPENDABLE BALL CARRIERS

After the breather, Nambale piled on the pressure with their dependable ball carriers Wambia Eriya and Ramadhan Wanyama seeing plenty of action in hitting the gain line but their was no decisive break through.

The victor's scored another unconverted try via Jackson Litete, before Omito drilled a penalty between the poles to seal the fate of Nambale.

The Games are also featuring hockey, basketball, swimming and cross Country. The national will be held in April in Nairobi.