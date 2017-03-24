23 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Senegal: Nigeria Vs Senegal - Iheanacho Scores, Onazi Injured As Game Ends in Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles and Teranga Lions of Senegal played out a 1-1 draw in the international friendly between both sides on Thursday in London.

Kelechi Iheanacho for the umpteenth time was the hero for Nigeria getting the equalizer for the Super Eagles from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

Moussa Sow had put the Senegal team in front in the 54th minute before Iheanacho's late equaliser.

There was, however, a sour point in Thursday's game as captain of the night, Ogenyi Onazi, got injured in the first half and was stretched out. Elderson Echiejile was handed the captain's arm band after Onazi's forced exit.

Nigeria

Drug Research Institute in Darkness for Nine Months

An institute established more than 36 years ago to develop drugs, biological products and pharmaceutical raw materials… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.