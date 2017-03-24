Nigeria/Senegal: Nigeria Vs Senegal - Iheanacho Scores, Onazi Injured As Game Ends in Draw

The Super Eagles and Teranga Lions of Senegal played out a 1-1 draw in the international friendly between both sides on Thursday in London.

Kelechi Iheanacho for the umpteenth time was the hero for Nigeria getting the equalizer for the Super Eagles from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

Moussa Sow had put the Senegal team in front in the 54th minute before Iheanacho's late equaliser.

There was, however, a sour point in Thursday's game as captain of the night, Ogenyi Onazi, got injured in the first half and was stretched out. Elderson Echiejile was handed the captain's arm band after Onazi's forced exit.