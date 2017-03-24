23 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zille, Colonialism and Free Speech - Responding to Ferial Haffajee

analysis By Pierre De Vos

When somebody expresses unpopular, shockingly bigoted or other incendiary views on social media or elsewhere and the inevitable backlash follows, there are always people who caution that the resultant outcry threatens the freedom of expression of the wrongdoer. This happened after Helen Zille tweeted about her admiration for aspects of colonialism. The problem is that this argument is based on a rather crude and uninformed view of the nature of free speech in a democracy.

I was not going to write about Helen Zille's tweets, in which she argued that colonialism was not only negative because it brought South Africa healthcare, piped water, roads and an independent judiciary. (Zille might not have been aware that it was only after the end of colonialism and with the advent of democracy that a fully independent judiciary was established in South Africa.)

It is not only because others had already written incisively and thoughtfully about the matter that I was not sure it had any value to add my two cents worth. Nor that the attitude reflected in the tweets is so lacking in basic humanity or any recognition of the devastating consequences of colonialism, that I was worried I would just restate...

