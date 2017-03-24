24 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Look in the Mirror, Helen

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Eddy Maloka

Helen Zille should have known that sending a tweet to sing praises about colonialism is a very "bad" idea because she, herself, is a beneficiary of the colonial system.

Helen Zille's infamous tweet and follow-up article in the Daily Maverick about Singapore has exposed one unfortunate fact about her - that she's not a smart politician. The reason why governments spend money on spin-doctors is because communication, or messaging, is a specialised art that involves not only the content part but also its delivery mechanism. She should have known that sending a tweet to sing praises about colonialism is a very "bad" idea because she, herself, is a beneficiary of the colonial system.

She should also know as a politician that the "good" and "bad" of things always go together with the "ugly" - and that the "ugly" in this case is that she has offended all African people, and our diaspora who were forcefully removed from this continent for enslavement in the "New World" where they created, through their blood and sweat, the "good" legacy of slavery (Zille's roads and pipelines).

We cannot fully understand Africa's present conditions without references to our colonial experience and its enduring legacy. In...

South Africa

Alleged OR Tambo Airport Heist Suspects Back in Court

Two men allegedly involved in the multi-million-rand OR Tambo International Airport heist are expected back in the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.