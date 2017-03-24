South Africa: Look in the Mirror, Helen

analysis

Helen Zille should have known that sending a tweet to sing praises about colonialism is a very "bad" idea because she, herself, is a beneficiary of the colonial system.

Helen Zille's infamous tweet and follow-up article in the Daily Maverick about Singapore has exposed one unfortunate fact about her - that she's not a smart politician. The reason why governments spend money on spin-doctors is because communication, or messaging, is a specialised art that involves not only the content part but also its delivery mechanism. She should have known that sending a tweet to sing praises about colonialism is a very "bad" idea because she, herself, is a beneficiary of the colonial system.

She should also know as a politician that the "good" and "bad" of things always go together with the "ugly" - and that the "ugly" in this case is that she has offended all African people, and our diaspora who were forcefully removed from this continent for enslavement in the "New World" where they created, through their blood and sweat, the "good" legacy of slavery (Zille's roads and pipelines).

We cannot fully understand Africa's present conditions without references to our colonial experience and its enduring legacy. In...