South Africa: Your House Is Broken, Mr Maimane

opinion

What is going on in the Democratic Alliance? The centre is not holding.

This was the retort hurled at President Jacob Zuma from the leader of the DA during the State of the Nation address. Maimane was suggesting that the national legislature (Parliament) is broken, that Zuma's ANC is broken, that the Executive generally is broken.

What then do we make of the recent spats coming from within the DA and indeed beginning to affect governance in the Western Cape government and some of the recently gained metros?

The recent announcement by the leader of the DA in the Western Cape, Patricia De Lille, that she is resigning, had everyone abuzz as to the reasons for this sudden move. And just as we were getting our heads around this bombshell, we heard the screaming of "incoming!".

As we dove for cover, we were hit by another announcement, this time from the Beaufort West area, that the DA mayor there was resigning too. Reasons, please, was the plea from all quarters, including the media, but we are still in the dark. Then it moved to the Eastern Cape Nelson Mandela Bay metro, where we are informed of problems between the leader,...