23 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Your House Is Broken, Mr Maimane

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

What is going on in the Democratic Alliance? The centre is not holding.

This was the retort hurled at President Jacob Zuma from the leader of the DA during the State of the Nation address. Maimane was suggesting that the national legislature (Parliament) is broken, that Zuma's ANC is broken, that the Executive generally is broken.

What then do we make of the recent spats coming from within the DA and indeed beginning to affect governance in the Western Cape government and some of the recently gained metros?

The recent announcement by the leader of the DA in the Western Cape, Patricia De Lille, that she is resigning, had everyone abuzz as to the reasons for this sudden move. And just as we were getting our heads around this bombshell, we heard the screaming of "incoming!".

As we dove for cover, we were hit by another announcement, this time from the Beaufort West area, that the DA mayor there was resigning too. Reasons, please, was the plea from all quarters, including the media, but we are still in the dark. Then it moved to the Eastern Cape Nelson Mandela Bay metro, where we are informed of problems between the leader,...

South Africa

Alleged OR Tambo Airport Heist Suspects Back in Court

Two men allegedly involved in the multi-million-rand OR Tambo International Airport heist are expected back in the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.