Uganda: Minister Calls for Unity in Kanungu

Kanungu — The State minister for Lands, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has rallied the people of Kanungu to reconcile and re-unite for the social and economic development of the district.

Kanungu residents were sharply divided by the 2016 general elections where government machinery camped in the district to diffuse support for Mr Amama Mbabazi, a former NRM party secretary general who contested as an Independent candidate in the presidential election against the incumbent and party chairman, President Museveni.

Mr Mbabazi's supporters in the district were under pressure from mobilisers of President Museveni to switch to the incumbent's side.

The campaigns were characterised by arrests, intimidation and blackmail. Dr Baryomunsi, who is also Kinkizi East MP, was on several occasions accused of orchestrating harassment and intimidation against his opponents and the supporters of Mr Mbabazi, allegations he vehemently denied.

Speaking at the burial of Oliva Bagirirwa Bagibambe, the mother of Kanungu District NRM general secretary, Frank Byaruhanga at Karambi Catholic parish on Wednesday, Dr Baryomunsi advised residents to forget the past and move on.

"We need to unite, reconcile and work together for the development of Kanungu, let's forget the past and forgive one another...," he said.

Mourners described the late Bigirirwa as a person that has been behind uniting divergent forces especially on religion and politics.

"As we celebrate her life, let's keep the spirit of tolerance, unity and togetherness... ," said Mr James Kaberuka, the Kinkizi West MP.

Mr Byaruhanga described his late mother as a loving person who hated and preached against sectarian tendencies. He said his mother who died at the age of 75 succumbed to high blood pressure, diabetes and liver cancer.