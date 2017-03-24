24 March 2017

Nigeria: $12 Billion Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline On Track - NNPC

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, disclosed that it is committed to the Trans Saharan Gas Pipeline, TSGP, and that the project was still on track.

According to a statement, GMD of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, disclosed this in Abuja while receiving the National Coordinator of The New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD-Nigeria), Ms.Gloria Akobundu.

The $12 billion Trans Saharan Gas Pipeline is a 4,401 kilometres natural gas project to be constructed from Nigeria, starting from Warri, Delta State, to Algeria via Niger Republic, and from Algeria to Spain.

It was conceived under the NEPAD Initiative championed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, Abdoulazeez Boutaflika of Algeria and Abdoulaye Wade of Senegal.

The proposed gas pipeline, to be built through a partnership between the NNPC and Algeria's Sonatrach, would stretch 1,037 kilometres from Nigeria to the Niger border, 841 kilometres from Niger to Algeria, 2,303 kilometres across Algeria and 220 kilometres from Algeria to Spain and would have an estimated annual capacity of 30 billion cubic litres of natural gas. It is expected to be operational from 2020.

The Federal Government had committed $400m for the commencement of the project, while an additional $450m was raised through Euro-bonds in 2014.

The feed of a 48 inches pipeline from Calabar to Kano has been completed.

Baru said that the project was still on course and that the NNPC would ensure collaboration towards the success of the project.

In addition, Baru disclosed that about 50, 000 jobs had been created in the country following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on the supply of phosphate between Nigeria and Morocco.

Explaining that the MoU between the two countries was for the supply of phosphate to rejuvenate agriculture by making fertilizer available and affordable, Baru said that the deal has started yielding positive results in the country.

He said, "The Moroccans have already supplied a cargo of phosphate which has been delivered to various blending plants across the country. Already, 11 blending plants have come into production because of the supply.

"I am happy to inform you that this development has translated to the creation of about 50,000 jobs and led to the production of about 1.3 million tonnes of fertilizer in the country."

