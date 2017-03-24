23 March 2017

South Africa: Police Release Photo of Woman Missing On Table Mountain

Western Cape police on Thursday released a photo of a 50-year-old Ghanaian woman who went missing on Table Mountain on Human Rights Day.

Charlotte Nikoi's spouse reported her missing after she went hiking up Platteklip Gorge on Tuesday, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Search operations by rangers have yielded no sign of Nikoi.She arrived in the country from New York on Friday.

At the time of her disappearance Nikoi was wearing light blue shorts, a cream, black and brown cardigan, a sleeveless black top, brown sneakers and oval-shaped glasses.

Anyone with information that could help locate her should call Sergeant Isaacs on 021 461 8067/ 072 560 2624.

