Kenya and Somalia have signed a bilateral agreement that will see the re-opening of two border stations and direct flights from. The agreement was signed by the head of states of the two country Presidents Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo and Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday at the State House Nairobi

Farmaajo received a 21 gun salute at the Presidential residence ahead of a meeting between delegation from both countries.

A joint commission of Cooperation was launched in the meeting .

"In particular, we agreed to take the following actions: Within the shortest possible time, open two border posts in Dobley-Liboi, and Mandera-Bulahawa. And to facilitate the movement of people, goods and services," President Kenyatta said.

"Directed the security teams from both countries to meet immediately and agree on modalities of re-launching direct flights between Nairobi and Mogadishu within two weeks." Farmaajo's host Uhuru Kenyatta told reporters after the bilateral talks.

Kenya and Somalia have resolved that forthwith there will be no visa requirement for diplomatic and service passport holders from both countries.

Farmaajo and Kenyatta and agreed that the fight against Al-Shabaab must continue until they are no longer a threat to the region.

"Al-Shabaab remains ready to kill innocent people in both Kenya and Somalia," President Kenyatta said.

The two neighbors also agreed that Kenya will provide training to 200 teachers, 200 nurses and 100 administrators within its institutions and at Government cost.

"None of us can do it on our own: we will either rise together, or fall separately. If Somalia prospers, so does Kenya. If Somalia is peaceful, so is Kenya. It is up to us, then, to do all we can to help each other secure these goods for our people" Kenya's Kenyatta said. President Mohamed lauded Kenya for being Somalia's strongest ally and partner in East Africa and for hosting the largest number of Somali refugees.

Farmaajo also lauded Kenya's contribution to Amisom troops in Somalia for decades and contributing

"The authorization of the resumption of flights from Nairobi to Mogadishu in two weeks' time by President Kenyatta ushers in a new beginning that will enhance development of trade and economic growth between the two countries" Farmaajo said.

"Our cooperation is indeed critical to our historic relations and our continuous efforts to fight insecurity and poverty," Farmaajo added.

Farmaajo pointed out that the close economic cooperation between Kenya and Somalia will help improve the lives of millions of the citizens of the two countries.

"When it comes to trade, I believe that the answer is not only to remove barriers to trade but to do trade right, making sure it has strong labour standards and strong environment standards to ensure the rights of our people are protected," Farmaajo said.

Farmaajo is on a 3 day state visi in Kenya his second official visot since he was elected on February 8.