South Africa: Paragliders Crash Into Lions Head

A German tourist and a South African man crashed into Lions Head while tandem paragliding in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon, Wilderness Search and Rescue said.

They were both airlifted to the sports field of a nearby school and taken to a local hospital from there, spokesperson Johann Marais said.

The 34-year-old man and 62-year-old woman were both in a stable condition.

In January 2016, a woman was seriously injured when she crashed onto Beach Road, Green Point, while paragliding.

