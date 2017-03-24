23 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Paragliders Crash Into Lions Head

Tagged:

Related Topics

A German tourist and a South African man crashed into Lions Head while tandem paragliding in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon, Wilderness Search and Rescue said.

They were both airlifted to the sports field of a nearby school and taken to a local hospital from there, spokesperson Johann Marais said.

The 34-year-old man and 62-year-old woman were both in a stable condition.

In January 2016, a woman was seriously injured when she crashed onto Beach Road, Green Point, while paragliding.

Source: News24

South Africa

Alleged OR Tambo Airport Heist Suspects Back in Court

Two men allegedly involved in the multi-million-rand OR Tambo International Airport heist are expected back in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.