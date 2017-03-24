Africa: Famine Crisis - Massive Funding Shortfall Threatens UN Relief for Africa's Starving

The United Nations needs $4.4-billion by the end of March to avert "catastrophe" in parts of Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen. So far, it has raised just 2% of that.



A famine has been declared in South Sudan, and parts of Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen are on the brink, but the United Nations (UN) humanitarian response is woefully underfunded.

UN humanitarian agencies need to raise $4.4-billion by the end of March "to avert a catastrophe" in these countries, said David Orr, a spokesman for the World Food Programme . So far, only $90-million has been raised. That is just 2% of the total required.

Reasons for the massive shortfall include competing humanitarian priorities and a global drop in support for humanitarian programmes. The consequences, however, will be severe.

The World Food Programme is already operating on a reduced budget, which has forced it to lower the scale of humanitarian assistance on offer. "We've already had cuts in World Food Programme assistance in a number of countries including in southern Africa in the last year. We've been obliged to cut back rations in some countries because we haven't had sufficient levels of funding," said Orr, speaking to...