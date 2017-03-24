24 March 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Cameroon: Anglophone Leaders Refuse to Be Tried With 25 Other Suspects

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka

Schools have remained closed and business paralyzed in the English-speaking northwest and southwest regions of Cameroon, as the strike initiated by teachers and lawyers against what they call the overbearing use of French enters its fifth month.

Three strike leaders and another group of 25 people arrested from the English-speaking regions appeared in the Yaounde military court Thursday, and the case was again adjourned.

Bibixy Mancho sang that he would never forget his home, as the military escorted him to the court.

The military ordered a handful of people who came out to see the suspects to not shake hands with them. Among the curious onlookers was Minang Flora, who said she traveled 400 kilometers (250 miles) to support the suspects.

"I want to see them, to encourage them and pray for them,” Flora said. “No matter how long it takes, we shall get there."

Group trial is disputed

Along with Nkongho Felix Agbor-Balla, Fontem Aforteka'a Neba and Bibixy Mancho, who are accused of organizing demonstrations in December that turned violent, 25 other suspects have been arrested from the English-speaking regions since the strike started.

Defense counsel Eta Bisong Junior said they found it inappropriate for all of them to be judged together.

“There was an application for two cases, two separate cases to be joined and heard and determined at the same time, and the lawyers for the defense were opposed to that. The court has adjourned the matter to the 7th of April for the ruling,” Junior said.

On April 7, the court will rule on whether the three leaders should be judged separately or together with the 25 others.

The case itself has been adjourned to April 27. The court rejected appeals for the three leaders to be granted bail.

Serious crimes

The charges levied against them are conspiracy to terrorism, rebellion against the state, incitement of civil unrest, breach of the constitution, provoking civil war by inciting the people to take arms against each other, and propagation of false information. Cameroon is using a 2014 law on suppression of acts of terrorism and a 2014 law on cybersecurity and cybercriminality. The suspects could face death sentences.

Some strikers are calling for a return to federalism, while other leaders want secession. President Paul Biya, after meeting Italy's President Sergio Matterella this week, said they discussed the issue, but that national unity in his country was not up for negotiation.

Biya visits Italy

Biya said they spoke about the situation in the northwest and southwest regions of Cameroon, and he assured the president of Italy that a majority of Cameroonians want peace and support two fundamental principles — the unity and diversity of their nation as prescribed in the constitution.

English-speaking lawyers and teachers have been on strike since November. The strike has drawn other activists who accuse the state of marginalizing English speakers living primarily in the southwest and the northwest.

Cameroon

Focus On Cameroon in Boko Haram's Latest Propaganda Video, Analysis

The latest video from hardline Islamist group Boko Haram has a specific focus on the militants' operations in Cameroon,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.