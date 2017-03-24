24 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Admits List of Beneficiaries of Diezani's $115 Million

By Yahaya Ibrahim

Lagos — A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday admitted as evidence list of beneficiaries of $115 million which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that a former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Maduake stashed in Fidelity bank and subsequently disbursed to some individuals across the country prior to the 2015 elections.

A prosecution witness, Timothy Olaobaju in the trial of a former Minister of National planning, Professor Abubakar Suleiman and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mohammed Dele Before over N450 million alleged fraud, in his testimony told the court that Diezani gave the directive that the said money should be distributed to some individuals in the 36 states of the federation.

The EFCC, had therefore urged the court to admit the list as evidence but counsels to Belgore and Suleiman, Ebun Shofunde (SAN) and O. Ayanlaja, respectively had objected tendering the list.

In his ruling yesterday, Justice Rilwan Aikawa agreed with the arguments of counsel EFCC,Rotimi Oyedepo, held that the prosecution had complied substantially with the provisions of section 84 of the Evidence Act, and adjourned the matter to May 2, 2017 for continuation of trial.

