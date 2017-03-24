Uganda: Crime in the City - Satellites 'Better' Than CCTV Cameras

If the city suburb of Kulambiro was covered by street cameras, the thugs who killed police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi and two other officers last Friday would not have gotten away with murder.

That is the thinking at the highest level of government; but would cameras necessarily eliminated murder? ZURAH NAKABUGO reports.

The aftermath of Friday's assassination of three police officers has triggered intense debate on crime deterrence. For one, President Museveni said government would install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras along all major highways and towns.

Addressing mourners at Kaweesi's home on Sunday evening, Museveni explained that CCTVs would close "this remaining gap in our otherwise robust security framework," which criminals have been using to murder Ugandans with alarming regularity.

"As a consequence of these repeated murders in the city and other towns, I have directed the immediate installation of cameras in all major towns of Uganda and along the highways," he said. "We have been planning to do this project for some time but we have been postponing it on account of other priorities like roads and electricity."

Museveni's directive was, however, not well received. Many wondered why a country with chronic power problems would opt for surveillance cameras when it has not even been able to install street lights on most major roads.

CAMERAS FOR KAMPALA

So far, the police have installed at least 100 cameras in different crowded parts of Kampala. According to that report, surveillance using those cameras is done centrally at a police control centre in Naguru. Police said they are able to monitor thefts, robberies, and traffic jams from their surveillance centre.

The cameras installed in 2015 were an addition to the initial set that government installed around the city ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm), which Uganda hosted late 2007.

The KCCA manager of operations at the directorate of Engineering and Technical Services, Dr Steven Jeremy Ntambi, told The Observer this week that the authority has installed its own set of 40 cameras within the central business district. He said they have helped KCCA and Police to arrest criminals captured on camera in action.

According to estimates made by Ntambi's office, Kampala and its suburbs need at least 10,000 cameras with a range of one kilometre.

"For Kampala to be well-covered, we need about $100 million (Shs 350 billion) for both street lights and cameras," he said.

KCCA's annual budget for 2016/2017 is Shs 563 billion. Meanwhile, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago said yesterday that he has written to Beti Kamya, the Kampala minister, seeking advice on how to implement the presidential directive. Lukwago said the authority did not have money for this venture.

"They should advise us on how to implement this. We want answers on whether we halt the budget process. This is a matter of security. If this is the measure government has identified, how are we going to implement it?" Lukwago queried.

According to Patrick Atisa, the managing director A&S Electronics, a good hybrid street camera which can function well on our dusty streets costs between $3,000 (Shs 10.5m) and $6,000 (Shs 21m) depending on the manufacturer.

"If it's China-made, one street camera can even go as low as $2,500 but if it's made in Europe or America, it can't go below $4,000," he said.

Atisa added that these cameras function during day and at night in darkness. It zooms over 5km and is able to bring out the image clearly.

"They are water-proof and can't be destroyed by any bad weather condition like wind," he said.

SATELLITES BETTER?

Ntambi believes satellites are better than cameras. He said although cameras can help police access information, they cover a small area compared to satellites.

"Cameras are good but more cumbersome; they require more manpower while satellites always observe everything from the sky. If there is something of interest, you zoom into that area and see the entire activity as it happens," he said.

Ntambi argues that satellites are less expensive compared to the cameras needed to cover the entire country. He added that a satellite of about $60m can view a wider area and connect all movements, the reason most developed countries have integrated them into their mechanisms for fighting crime.

Additional reporting by Jonathan Kamoga.