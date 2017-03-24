Uganda: What I Saw, Thought and Felt At Felix Kaweesi Burial

opinion

Journalist KASSIM KAYIRA was one of the tens of thousands of people who thronged Kitwekyanjovu village in Lwengo district on Tuesday for the burial of police chief Andrew Felix Kaweesi. He shared some of his observations and reflections on Facebook:

As I drive out of Kitwekyanjovu, the late assistant inspector general of police, Andrew Felix Kaweesi's final resting place, a couple of things come to mind. Things that you wouldn't be able to fit into a two-and-a-half minute piece or even better, in a language that would be sensitive to the time.

First, it is the amount of love and affection that people have shown Kaweesi. I have not seen a government official accorded such affection by so many people. He brought together political foes cutting across party lines.

I saw Amama Mbabazi sit next to Justine Kasule Lumumba - the first time that has happened since the latter took over the mantle of NRM secretary general. Three days of mourning saw opposition leaders come together with government officials to remember a gallant officer. The number of church services that preceded his final journey were also telling, going through nearly five churches. This was unprecedented.

Once at the ancestral home, I marvelled at how the 43-year-old had managed to prepare his home that even when his body was flown there, it was a befitting place. He had surely 'kept in touch' with 'the soil'.

The house, the compound, the farm, were all in a picturesque frame that allowed three choppers to comfortably land and park at once. It was a real challenge to many young people who throw money around and fail to create a place they can call home, back home.

Something else grabbed my attention. While I knew Kyazanga from my childhood as a place of mixed tribes, I had never fully appreciated the percentage of Kinyarwanda speakers in the area. I was amused. But given Kaweesi's strong Catholic credentials, the number of Muslims who turned up with direct connection to the family was amazing.

And then whilst busy reporting, I get introduced to two different women, both with one thing in common. They claimed to be the late's 'deuxième bureaux' (read side dishes).

I could neither deny nor confirm their claim but they claimed to have "supporting evidence". I was tempted to seek it out but African politesse held me back. It seems I wasn't the only one to hear this.

I have been taught by local grieving experience to identify people who are not directly related to a deceased but whose sobbing at the wake or funeral pushes me to probe a little. There was this very beautiful two-pip police officer.

Throughout the mass, she held back her tears but at the point of moving his coffin, the babe hysterically broke down and cried helplessly. I almost held out my handkerchief to her. Self-preservation held me back. Only later did I realise fellow journalists had noticed this too.

Then between a number of young police officers, I began hearing all those whose world had been brought crashing to the ground with the demise of Kaweesi. They were so looking towards 'essential transfers' and promotions and Kaweesi, having been in charge police human resource, I don't know if he had promised them that. But quite a few I heard were now worried about destination next.

Also in the rumourmill, I heard how the late was getting ready to stand for parliament come 2021. And he had laid the ground. He is one of, if not the most, highly-educated police officers in the country.

He 'got' electricity and roads for his local people and encouraged quite a number to professionally join the police service. Many are grateful for this but his dream has certainly died with him. I hear he had just returned recently from defending his PhD thesis and was just waiting to graduate.

On every function, you will never fail to see a pale person. This is a direct translation from a Luganda proverb -ku mbaga tekubula musiiwuufu. In the midst of a rather very long sermon from the Masaka diocese bishop, a local musician, King Saha, made a scene, shouting to organisers to avail him and his 'entourage' seats.

I felt embarrassed as he raised his voice over the bishop's sermon. Near commotion was averted as he and his team were given chairs, but they remained in the scotching heat and it was quite a picture.

COSTLY AFFAIR

Something else I learnt from this send-off was how costly funerals had become in Uganda of late. It is another of those Nollywood imports. In fact, speaking to a friend, they confirmed that the most expensive things in Uganda at the moment are introductions and funerals, both related in some funny way.

The amount that went into printing custom-made T-shirts, booklets, the cost of feeding thousands of people, the cost of fuelling and hiring three helicopters that made several rounds! I just sat and did some little mathematics that couldn't fit into my limited calculator.

These are things I only knew in Ghana and Nigeria at best. Suddenly, like many other imports, including kidnap for ransom, posh funerals had found their way into Uganda! Forgive my modesty or surprise in laying this out. You see, being a Muslim, I know at best, I will be lying between two cotton sheets and no expensive coffin and unless there are compelling reasons otherwise, I will be laid to rest the very day I fall.

Before I end my ramblings, I tried to look at the faces of the mourners, especially the late Kaweesi's colleagues in the force. I tried to enter their minds, to decipher what might have been going on inside their faculties. I saw loss, I saw confusion, I saw uncertainty, I saw fear of the 'am I next' sort. But, in a distance, I swear I saw guilt...

I forgot to talk about the shrewd businessmen and women who have turned wakes and places of mourning to advance their trade. Ginger, for instance, is available on every funeral I have attended lately, even in non-ginger-growing areas! And roast meat used to be a taboo around funerals when I was growing up.

Now pork has particularly found its way on many burial entrances of non-Muslims. I don't know if they think just having witnessed the 'emptiness' of life that you wouldn't haggle "anti bya nsi kuleka!!!"

So, fare thee well Andrew Felix Kaweesi! You had so many friends and, along the way, you made many enemies. Hopefully we will know soon what caused your 'untimely' assassination that ended your life. I will remember our encounter in Kasese during the crisis and the very last time we met at the Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday, just a day before you were killed in cold blood. And God knows best.

Adapted from Journalist Kassim Kayira's Facebook page.