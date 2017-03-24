23 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ambassador Murawah - Sudan Tunisia Agreements Set Foundation for Bilateral Integration

Khartoum — The Sudan ambassador to Tunisia, Obaid Murawah, stated that the signing of 22 agreements, protocols and MOUs between Sudan and Tunisia as well as the meetings of the businessmen, would set the foundation for a real economic integration between the two sides.

The ambassador has pointed out in a statement to the Sudan news agency SUNA that the economy was the focus of the attention of the two countries as well as the issues of transportation and communication which set the ground for exchange of expertise and economic partnership

He said the agreements and documents signed by the two sides on Thursday on economic cooperation have covered all areas of interests and concern for the two parties, saying it was imperative to follow up the implementation of these agreement by follow up committees.

