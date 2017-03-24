Sudan: A Number of Cooperation Agreements On Sideline of Sudanese-Tunisian Economic Forum Signed

Khartoum — A number of Cooperation Agreements were signed, Thursday, on the sideline of the sessions of the Sudanese-Tunisian Economic Forum in presence of the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Tunisian Premier, Dr Yousif Al-Shahid and a number of Sudanese and Tunisian businessmen.

A supplemented protocol for the Joint Sudanese-Tunisian Businessmen Council was also signed by the SBEF Chairman , Sa'aoud Al-Berair who signed for Sudanese side and the Chairman of Tunisia Union for Industry, Commerce and Traditional Industries, Sameer Majol singed for Tunisia.

Agreement on Executive Program for the Joint Sudanese-Businessmen Council was also signed.