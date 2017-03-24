Sudan: Foreign Ministry Condemns Terrorist Act Before British Parliament

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that happened before the British Parliament on Wednesday, March 22, and culminated lives of several innocent people, describing this incident as a crime that violated all the human values and principles.

In a statement Thursday, the ministry has expressed Sudan condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the wounded persons and the British government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its rejection and condemnation to all forms of terrorism and the blood shedding and terrorizing of innocent people, indicating that like such acts are prohibited by all the heavenly religions and laws.

The ministry has reiterated its absolute solidarity and support to the British government regarding all the measures that it will adopt to protect the security and safety of its people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the international community to intensify its efforts and cooperation against all forms of the terrorist and criminal acts.