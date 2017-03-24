23 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Tunisian Premier Concludes Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The Tunisian Prime Minister, Yousef Al-Shahid has concluded a two day-visit to Sudan during which he had bilateral talks with the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh on sphere of cooperation between the two countries.

The Tunisian official has also met the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and reviewed with him the Sudanese-Tunisian relations.

The two sides, during the visit, signed a number of agreements and a document including the joint cooperation in educational, health, river and air transport, industry and information technology fields.

