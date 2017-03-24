23 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri and Tunisian Prime Minister Affirm Ability of Sudan and Tunisia to Build Promising Future

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and the visiting Tunisian Prime Minister affirmed by the end of the meetings of the joint Sudanese - Tunisian ministerial committee that the two countries are able to build a promising future for the two peoples and to reap the fruits of the serious partnership between them.

He said that the two countries obtain all requirements for progress and capable, through the coordination between them, to provide a model which is to be followed for the relations between nations.

He referred to firmness of the Sudanese - Tunisian ties, indicating that both countries are adopting the national dialogue method and the national document as means for resolving problems, a matter that motivates Sudan and Tunisia to press ahead in the partnership between them.

Lt. Gen. Bakri has appreciated the efforts exerted by the joint preparatory committee for the meetings, affirming the commitment to implement the outcome of the joint ministerial committees' meetings.

Sudan

11 Eritreans Released From Traffickers in Eastern Sudan

Police in Sudan's eastern state of Kassala have released 11 people, including a young girl, from a human trafficking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.