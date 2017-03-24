23 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour and Mayan Discuss Salva Kiir Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour received, Thursday, at his office, the Ambassador of the South Sudan State to Sudan, Mayan Dot.

The meeting discussed spheres of cooperation between the two countries and speeding up of implementation the outcomes of the recent meetings of the joint Security and Political Committee besides the contacts between the Oil Ministries, in the two countries as well as the arrangements concerning the invitation extended by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher for his brother, President, Salva Kiir Mayardit to visit Khartoum.

Prof. Ghandour , during the meeting, urged the Government of South Sudan State to reactivate the talks and agreements signed by the two countries, affirming Sudan's keenness to support South Sudan to face its current circumstances.

