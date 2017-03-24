23 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Ambassador to Tunisia - Agreements Between Two Countries Pave Way for Real Integration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan Ambassador to Tunisia, Al-Obeid Ahmed Muraweh, pointed out that the signing of 22 documents for cooperation by the end of the meetings of the joint Sudanese - Tunisian higher committee pave the way for establishing firm relations and would be conducive to initiating a real economic integration between the two countries.

He said in a statement to SUNA that concentration was given at the talks to the economic cooperation between Sudan and Tunisia and ways to establish strong investment relations and building partnerships in the vital sectors at the economic, information and technological levels.

Ambassador Muraweh said that the agreement have dealt with the exchange of experiences and expertise between Sudan and Tunisia in different fields

Sudan

11 Eritreans Released From Traffickers in Eastern Sudan

Police in Sudan's eastern state of Kassala have released 11 people, including a young girl, from a human trafficking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.