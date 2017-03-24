Sudan Ambassador to Tunisia - Agreements Between Two Countries Pave Way for Real Integration

Khartoum — Sudan Ambassador to Tunisia, Al-Obeid Ahmed Muraweh, pointed out that the signing of 22 documents for cooperation by the end of the meetings of the joint Sudanese - Tunisian higher committee pave the way for establishing firm relations and would be conducive to initiating a real economic integration between the two countries.

He said in a statement to SUNA that concentration was given at the talks to the economic cooperation between Sudan and Tunisia and ways to establish strong investment relations and building partnerships in the vital sectors at the economic, information and technological levels.

Ambassador Muraweh said that the agreement have dealt with the exchange of experiences and expertise between Sudan and Tunisia in different fields