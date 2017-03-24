Sudan: President Al-Bashir Issues Provisional Decree On Public Prosecution Law

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a provisional decree on the Public Prosecution Act for the year 2017, which is shall be enforced as of the date of its signing.

In a press statement, the Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed, said that the provisional decree includes all the powers of the Attorney General which are enshrined in the Constitution such as assuming the public prosecution in the pre-trail procedure, observing the criminal case, besides the jurisdiction of the Public Prosecution in the inquiry and investigation according to this law.

He said that the law authorizes the Attorney General to use all his powers and jurisdiction in establishing specialized prosecutions, assuming the technical, administrative and financial supervision, name members of the Public Prosecution and to carry out all the legal procedure relating to the work of the Public Prosecution.

He affirmed that the law has affirmed the independence of the Public Prosecution and the immunity of its decisions and the protection of its members.

He explained that the law is composed of 12 chapters and 66 articles covering all the legal, administrative and technical aspects.