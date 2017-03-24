23 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Nationwide Staff Audit for the Civil Service & Security Forces

The personnel Management Office will be embarking on a comprehensive nationwide staff audit for the civil service and security forces across the country beginning March 27th to May 12th 2017. The exercise will be carried out in two phases as follows:

Phase1: This period covers the civil service.

27th March-5th April 2017: Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region

10th April -21st April 2017: All other regions

Phases 2: This period covers the Security Agencies.

24th April -28th April 2017: All Regions except Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region

The main objective of the exercise is to improve payroll integrity by ensuring that only Staff working are on government payroll.

In this regard, all staff are hereby informed that the audit teams will visit them at their duty stations and all are strongly advised to be present during the audit period, as anyone who is not physically identified will have his/her salary stopped immediately after the exercise.

For the purpose of the exercise, Staff are required to present their national identification documents and appointment letters or last promotion letters for identification purposes.

