Uganda: Storm Destroys Schools, Church in Mbale

Mbale — A heavy storm has hit Bumasikye Sub County in Mbale District, leaving a church building and schools destroyed.

The affected schools are Bumasikye Primary School and Bumasikye Secondary School

The storm hit the area at about 8:30 pm on Wednesday night. It ravaged St Thomas Church Bamusikye Church of Uganda which was still under construction.

The headmistress of Bumasikye Primary School, Ms Sarah Namukose, told Daily Monitor that the storm damaged two classroom blocks, the administration block, a library block and staff quarters.

"Teachers and pupils are demoralised and learning is not going on," Ms Namukose said. "We are contemplating sending away the pupils for a week as we solicit for financial support to start up again."

Ms Christian Oyeki, a teacher at the school said she lost a all her household property.

"We ran out of the house. Everything inside the house was soaked and damaged. I have nothing to say," she said.

Rev. Gideon Sikhonde of St Thomas Church of Uganda, who escaped narrowly after his house was de-roofed said it was a dreadful experience.

"The Church building we have been constructing for so many years has been destroyed at once. Christians are crying because we are back to zero," he said.

The church in question has been under construction since 1987.

The area Local Council III chairperson, Mr Denis Washirekho, said they have written to district authorities over the matter.

"We urgently need their attention because the only schools we had have been destroyed," he said.

The area MP, Mr Micheal Werikhe, who is the State minister of Trade and Industry, described the incident as unfortunate.

"What happened was a disaster. We call upon the government and other stakeholders to come to our rescue," he said.