24 March 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda/Kenya: Uganda Cranes, Kenya Draw in International Friendly

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Uganda Cranes (file photo).
By Graeme Jackson

East African rivals Kenya and Uganda played to a one-all draw in their international friendly at the Kenyatta stadium in Machakos, Nairobi last evening.

Both teams were using the match as preparation for group phase qualifiers in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which get underway with matchday one fixtures in June.

In the match in Machakos, Kenya claimed the lead in the 35th minute thanks to a strike from Michael Olunga. The Harambee Stars looked to be on course for victory, but the Cranes struck back in the 87th minute of the match through Moses Waiswa to earn the draw.

Uganda Cranes play a Select French Military Eleven on Saturday at Namboole. While Kenya will be in action again on Sunday when they host DR Congo for a friendly match, which will also be played at the Kenyatta stadium.

While registering his disappointment, coach Okumbi insisted that his team was to win the match blaming lack of concentration in defense, a 'mess' which allowed Waiswa to score his debut goal for Uganda.

"We never utilized all our chances; that's why we never won. You see they (Uganda) got their two chances and one yielded a goal unlike us who wasted a lot of chances. Even the goal we conceded is purely because of lack of concentration," he told Goal.

Kenya: Matasi, Akumu, Kamura, Khamis, Mandela, Mohammed (Mbugua 55'), Olunga (Ooko 61'), Omolo (Monday 81'), J. Onyango (Mangoli 77'), Walufa (Makwata 59'), Were Uganda: Ochan, Kavum, Juuko, Awanyi, Batambuze (Majwega 46'), Mutyaba, Okwi, Sserunkuma, Wadada (Kizza 75'), Walusimbi (Kirizestom 65'), Wasswa.

More on This

No Love Lost As Harambee Stars, Uganda Cranes Clash

There will be no love lost when arch-rivals Kenya and Uganda clash from 3pm on Thursday in an international friendly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.