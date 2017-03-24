East African rivals Kenya and Uganda played to a one-all draw in their international friendly at the Kenyatta stadium in Machakos, Nairobi last evening.

Both teams were using the match as preparation for group phase qualifiers in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which get underway with matchday one fixtures in June.

In the match in Machakos, Kenya claimed the lead in the 35th minute thanks to a strike from Michael Olunga. The Harambee Stars looked to be on course for victory, but the Cranes struck back in the 87th minute of the match through Moses Waiswa to earn the draw.

Uganda Cranes play a Select French Military Eleven on Saturday at Namboole. While Kenya will be in action again on Sunday when they host DR Congo for a friendly match, which will also be played at the Kenyatta stadium.

While registering his disappointment, coach Okumbi insisted that his team was to win the match blaming lack of concentration in defense, a 'mess' which allowed Waiswa to score his debut goal for Uganda.

"We never utilized all our chances; that's why we never won. You see they (Uganda) got their two chances and one yielded a goal unlike us who wasted a lot of chances. Even the goal we conceded is purely because of lack of concentration," he told Goal.

Kenya: Matasi, Akumu, Kamura, Khamis, Mandela, Mohammed (Mbugua 55'), Olunga (Ooko 61'), Omolo (Monday 81'), J. Onyango (Mangoli 77'), Walufa (Makwata 59'), Were Uganda: Ochan, Kavum, Juuko, Awanyi, Batambuze (Majwega 46'), Mutyaba, Okwi, Sserunkuma, Wadada (Kizza 75'), Walusimbi (Kirizestom 65'), Wasswa.