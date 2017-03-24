24 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Pastor's Wife Charged With Shs200 Million Fraud

By Betty Ndagire

Kampala — A pastor's wife has been charged, for a second time, with fraud.

Ms Sandra Katebarairwe, 40, the wife of pastor David Ngabo, appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Mr James Ereemye on charges of fleecing a Chinese national of Shs200 million. She is charged with obtaining money by false pretence, forgery and uttering false documents. She denied all the charges.

Ms Katebarairwe presented two sureties and courted granted her a cash bail of Shs10m and the sureties were both bonded at Shs50m (not cash).

It is alleged that on July 8, 2016 at Rwenzori Towers in Nakasero, Ms Katebarairwe and others defrauded Mr Wu-WeiLing of Mama Mia Investments of $68,530 (about Shs 240m) pretending they would rent him space at Imperial Botanical Shopping Mall whereas not.

Court adjourned the case to April 5 for hearing after state prosecutor Mr Jonathan Muwaganya submitted that investigations into the case are complete.

Last month Ms Katebarairwe appeared before the same court on similar charges of defrauding the same person. It is alleged that on June 2, 2016 Ms Katebarairwe, fraudulently obtained Shs192m from one Mr WeiLing by falsely pretending she would offer him rooms for rent.

