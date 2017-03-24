Kenyan Men Get Loans for Business, Women for Education - KBA Study

Nairobi — Kenyan men are borrowing money from banks to finance their business operations while women are taking loans for education purposes.

This is according to a study by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) which reveals that 49 percent of men borrow for business financing compared to 36 percent females who do the same.

On the other hand, 41 percent of women are taking loans to pay school fees and buy books, compared to men at 31 percent.

"For those who borrowed money, majority applied for personal loans with the aim of funding their business operations especially men, while women borrowed more for education and to complete construction projects," the study shows.

Thirty-one percent of women are borrowing to start or complete a construction project compared to 26 percent men.

The Consumer Survey - Banking Amendment Act-2016, was commissioned by being undertaken to check the impact of the new interest cap law which took effect in September 2016.

Eleven percent of men are taking loans to purchase furniture compared to 5 percent women. Five percent of men are also taking loans to buy electronics.

The KBA study comes after a recent study by Graça Machel Trust and New Faces News Voices which also indicated women are shying away from taking commercial loans to finance business.

The study reveals that a majority of women are still not ready to access formal financing due to lack of collateral as well as high-interest rates.

