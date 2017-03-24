Uganda: Lukwago Accuses Gen Saleh, Kayihura of Boda Boda Chaos

Kampala lord mayor, Erias Lukwago, has said that Gen Salim Saleh, President Museveni's brother and other senior security officials are behind the current boda boda mess in the city.

Addressing journalists at his office yesterday, Lukwago said Saleh, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, the minister for security, and Police chief Gen Kale Kayihura, have frustrated any attempts to regulate the boda boda business in the city.

"The debate we are witnessing today is not focused on addressing this issue and this may result into unfortunate actions that can be taken against boda boda motorcyclists," he said.

Lukwago's comments came six days after assailants travelling on boda bodas murdered police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard and driver.

In the wake of Kaweesi's murder, some leaders have proposed tighter regulation of the boda boda industry, including banning them from the city centre. At Kaweesi's vigil, President Museveni advised Ugandans that in case they are being trailed by a suspicious boda boda, they should stop and "sort them out."

Lukwago said Museveni's statement was unnecessary and could cause chaos.

"He is advocating for mayhem, chaos and anarchy. There must be rule of law in this country. There must be order. It can't be everybody taking charge of themselves, sorting things in the streets," the lord mayor said.

Lukwago revealed he had written to Beti Kamya, the minister in for Kampala, outlining these issues and how the authorities can successfully carry out regulation of the business.

"I have guided [the minister] that if we are to streamline the boda boda industry, government should be ready to rein in these top generals in the army and police. They should get out of the boda boda business. Kayihura should be out, Tumukunde should get out, Salim Saleh should be out. They should leave us as the authority to do our work. This is my call to the central government through the minister," Lukwago said.

In the absence of government cooperation, Lukwago said it will be difficult for the KCCA to streamline the leadership of the boda bodas. In October 2013, KCCA moved to register boda boda cyclists in the city as a mechanism to regulate them but the exercise was halted due to resistance from security agencies.

Yesterday, Emilian Kayima, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, said Lukwago's statements were unfair.

"It is an over [reaction]. We [Police] are not interested in the leadership or control of that industry. Our mandate is to provide security and that is what we are doing," Kayima said.

KCCA is preparing a bill to regulate the boda boda industry. Lukwago said the new law aims at having a united and single leadership of all boda boda operators in the city, doing away with factionalism.

Currently, there are over 50 parallel boda boda groups operating in the city, according to Lukwago. The mayor said under the new law, there would be routine elections to renew leadership and a data bank containing names of all cyclists and their respective stages where they operate.