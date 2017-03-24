Kenya: Matiangi Orders Probe After 'Sickening' Uhuru Secondary School Exposé

Photo: Capital FM

The second case concerns Biology and Agriculture teacher Mary Karimi Muhia who still has marks of assault on her thigh and head/CFM

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has ordered a probe following a chilling exposé of sexual harassment and death threats to teachers at a Nairobi high school.

Capital FM News on Thursday reported on how two teachers have received death threats and sexual pestering at the hands of the Uhuru Secondary School Principal in Nairobi.

"Sickening! I instructed the Nairobi Regional County Education to follow-up immediately. Will accordingly liaise with TSC for action," Matiang'i posted on his Twitter account.

The two teachers narrated to Capital FM News how the Principal, Duncan Juma, had ruined their lives, traumatised them and affected their families in fear that they could be killed with the latest warning sent last week advising them to drop their classes or else...

Caleb Okumu who left the school in 2015 wrote; "The story is so true. In 2015 we made him the Principal of the school but he has been like that since he became the Principal.

"This is horrible and sad. I hope with all intents and purposes, this Duncan is investigated, and sent to jail, not only interdicted. So sad, what is being investigated when evidence is all over? I hope they will be over soon for justice to prevail."

@kenyanpundit @CapitalFMKenya Sickening! I instructed the Nairobi RCE to follow-up immediately. Will accordingly liaise with TSC for action -- Fred Matiangi (@FredMatiangi) March 23, 2017

John Kianja vented; "How can such a person govern a school... won't the children also turn out as bad as their Principal? It seems TSC is asleep on the matter!"

Others wondered why the Teacher's Service Commission (TSC) had taken so long to investigate the matter yet the two teachers were suffering and that there was a clear rift in the school due to the complains raised.

"They said still under investigation but I am wondering what investigation they are doing yet there is evidence already. May justice be done to those ladies," Jayne Imbali stated.