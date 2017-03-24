24 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Troops Destroy Boko Haram IED factory, Rescue 4 Women, 6 Children

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
IEDs (file photo).

Troops have destroyed a Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) factory at Gombole village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

A statement issued by the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman in Abuja, said troops of the 103 Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole discovered the factory during a clearance operation in the village.

Usman said the troops rescued four women and six children that were held captive by the terrorists, and recovered four suicide vests, four stolen military desert camouflage and three motorcycles from them.

He said the troops neutralised a number of the insurgents during the operation, while others fled.

“Unfortunately, a soldier sustained injury and he was evacuated by the Nigerian Air Force.

The soldier is in stable condition,’’ the army spokesman said.

Troops have been conducting clearance and mop operations in areas the insurgents are suspected to have hidden after they were dislodged from their last stronghold in the Sambisa forest in December.

NAN

Nigeria

Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List of 50 World Leaders

Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has been named amongst the 50 greatest world leaders in the 2017 Fortune magazine… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.