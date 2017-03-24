Nigeria: Troops Destroy Boko Haram IED factory, Rescue 4 Women, 6 Children

Troops have destroyed a Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) factory at Gombole village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

A statement issued by the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman in Abuja, said troops of the 103 Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole discovered the factory during a clearance operation in the village.

Usman said the troops rescued four women and six children that were held captive by the terrorists, and recovered four suicide vests, four stolen military desert camouflage and three motorcycles from them.

He said the troops neutralised a number of the insurgents during the operation, while others fled.

“Unfortunately, a soldier sustained injury and he was evacuated by the Nigerian Air Force.

The soldier is in stable condition,’’ the army spokesman said.

Troops have been conducting clearance and mop operations in areas the insurgents are suspected to have hidden after they were dislodged from their last stronghold in the Sambisa forest in December.

NAN

