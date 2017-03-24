HIGHLANDERS midfielder Allan Gahadzikwa has warned his former team CAPS United to expect fireworks at Barbourfields tomorrow in the ZNA Charities Shield final.

Gahadzikwa failed to make an impression at the Green Machine and packed his bags to move to the City of Kings.

"I do not have any grudges with CAPS United. What happened in the past is now water under the bridge and almost everyone at CAPS United is a friend to me.

"On Saturday we are meeting in a Cup game and I am going to play to win. We respect them, but they are not going to go past Bosso. I always play to win and this game is no exception.

"I have settled well in Bulawayo and the coach, players and fans like me. I have to repay their faith with a spirited performance. I have to do the job for them. I foresee a different season for us because we are playing as a team," said Gahadzikwa.

At 30, Gahadzikwa feels he is at the peak of his athletic powers.

Bosso are likely to miss Ariel Sibanda and Prince Dube who are expected to do duty for the national team.

Winners will walk away with $12 000 while the losing finalists will get $8 000.

Gate charges for the match have been pegged at $3 for the rest of the ground and $5 for the VIP.

The organisers believe that the clash between a Green Machine side still celebrating their milestone achievement in the CAF Champions League and a Bosso team that destroyed FC Platinum will draw a huge crowd to Barbourfields.

Makepekepe will also use the match as a stage to celebrate their Champions League success story with their Bulawayo fans after they shocked the continent by eliminating giants TP Mazembe.

Meanwhile, CAPS United have strongly condemned the supporter who was captured by a photo-journalist urinating from one of the bays at the giant stadium on Sunday.

"We condemn such behaviour. It tarnishes the image of the CAPS United institution. It's inhuman. We are a brand and we will never be associated with such people," said club chief executive Cuthbert Chitima.

"We have tasked the supporters committee to investigate the incident and we also want to prove if the supporter is a genuine CAPS United fan. We are going to take action.

"We, however, apologise to everyone for the shocking behaviour that we have never seen in football. Football is and will always remain the number one family sport and we want people to enjoy it."

Sources said CAPS United will ban the supporter from their matches.

"The other supporters know him and the club has tasked their security guys to keep a watch on him and you might never see him at any of the team's matches," said the sources.

"CAPS United are a very good brand and their leadership are very clear that this is unacceptable."