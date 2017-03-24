Mauritius: Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo Calls Export Oriented Enterprises to Modernise and Innovate

press release

Export oriented enterprises (EOE) need to innovate, modernise, adapt, diversity and be flexible in the face of challenges, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, yesterday at the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Mauritius Export Association (MEXA) which was held at Le Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port Louis.

In his address he pointed out that all markets are characterised by a period of extreme volatility adding that globalisation has been retreating since the financial crisis. However, he pointed out that in order to survive, the EOE have shifted up market and now have the necessary technological resources and know-how to prosper and thrive. Government will continue to create the right environment and provide the necessary incentives and packages to improve the business climate, he said.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Cooperatives, Mr Ashit Gungah, recalled how MEXA has been at the forefront to support its members by extending valuable advice, facilitating logistics activities, and implementing training programmes that are highly critical for the sector. The services provided by the MEXA are indeed highly important for the Mauritian economy at large whose destiny is linked with the performance of the export sector, he said.

Referring to the exports of the EOE sector which have gone down by 0.8% in 2015 and by 8% in 2016 in the wake of the accentuated international competition and new challenges such as the Brexit, Mr Gungah said that Government has put in place a range of schemes to improve the business climate.

The measures include: streamlining of business procedures to bring a highly conducive environment for both local and foreign businesses to continue investing in Mauritius; implementation of the Speed-to-Market scheme aimed at giving a new impetus to the Textile and Apparel industry; and the promotion of sectors with high potential like the jewellery sector.

Mr Gungah also pointed out that the E-commerce platform, which is a major tool in the trading arena geared towards developing innovative ways to promote exports, will soon be launched. The Pharmaceutical Village project at Rose Belle Business Park is also in the pipeline. In a bid to give a boost to the export sector, the Mauritius National Export Strategy document which has been finalised will be launched shortly.

He concluded by reassuring exporters that Government will continue to act as facilitator and provide the necessary support and work in collaboration with private institutions such that the EOE sector remains a major pillar of the economy. On that score, he said that a ministerial committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo to look into the challenges pertaining to the Export sector and make recommendations for its future development.