Tanzania: 80 Golfers Eye Lions Charity Golf Titles

OVER 80 golfers have confirmed to take part at this year's Lions Sight Charity golf tournament to tee off this Saturday at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) golf course.

Organised by DGC in collaboration with Lions Club of Dar es Salaam, the event aims at raising funds for those in need. Official from DGC, Akhil Yusufali told the 'Daily News' in the city yesterday that everything was in place and already over 80 golfers confirmed to take part.

He said the one-day 18-hole tournament which will be played under stable ford format is open for men and ladies as well as invited golfers from other clubs. "We have more than 80 golfers who have already confirmed their participation, they will compete for prizes in various categories," he said.

Yusufali said he hoped to see a thrilling competition and re quested golfers to come forward and support Lions and the section by participating and donating generously. He said: "All proceeds from this event will be used in the conservation of sight.

The Lions hold eye camps all over Tanzania to help those with vision problems free of charge." Yusufali added that Gymkhana course is in a prime condition and hence the event is likely to be highly competitive.

He, however, said that this year's Lions tournament will involve for the first time players from snooker section. This, he said will engage snooker players in a battle for the top honor from March 20 to 25, this year.

Lions Club is a one of non-government organisations that helps the poor and the most marginalized communities in Tanzania. The Lions society use golf events as one of their resources to raise fund to fulfill their mission to help others.