24 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 80 Golfers Eye Lions Charity Golf Titles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mbonile Burton

OVER 80 golfers have confirmed to take part at this year's Lions Sight Charity golf tournament to tee off this Saturday at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) golf course.

Organised by DGC in collaboration with Lions Club of Dar es Salaam, the event aims at raising funds for those in need. Official from DGC, Akhil Yusufali told the 'Daily News' in the city yesterday that everything was in place and already over 80 golfers confirmed to take part.

He said the one-day 18-hole tournament which will be played under stable ford format is open for men and ladies as well as invited golfers from other clubs. "We have more than 80 golfers who have already confirmed their participation, they will compete for prizes in various categories," he said.

Yusufali said he hoped to see a thrilling competition and re quested golfers to come forward and support Lions and the section by participating and donating generously. He said: "All proceeds from this event will be used in the conservation of sight.

The Lions hold eye camps all over Tanzania to help those with vision problems free of charge." Yusufali added that Gymkhana course is in a prime condition and hence the event is likely to be highly competitive.

He, however, said that this year's Lions tournament will involve for the first time players from snooker section. This, he said will engage snooker players in a battle for the top honor from March 20 to 25, this year.

Lions Club is a one of non-government organisations that helps the poor and the most marginalized communities in Tanzania. The Lions society use golf events as one of their resources to raise fund to fulfill their mission to help others.

Tanzania

22 Years Imprisonment For Two Drug Dealers

HIGH Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday convicted two foreigners of drug dealing and sentenced them to 22 years in jail… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.